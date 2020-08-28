World

Present Navalny poisoning evidence: Russia

By AAP Newswire

Berlin's Charite hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Russia's federal prosecutor's office has requested that Germany present official evidence for the claim that Russian dissident Alexei Navalny had been poisoned.

Russian law enforcement personnel have conducted an inquiry on the matter and found no evidence to warrant the opening of a criminal case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to results of the inquiry, begun on August 20, "there has been no information indicating a crime committed against AA Navalny," the statement said.

Berlin's Charite hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was moved from a Siberian hospital on Saturday, said that tests indicate he was poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which prevents the normal breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

The European Union has called for Russia to conduct a transparent investigation, with Germany warning that bilateral ties would suffer if Russia failed to comply with that demand.

Navalny, 44, has been one of the fiercest domestic opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past decade, having organised protests against the long-time Russian leader, whom he accuses of perpetuating widespread corruption.

Navalny became ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk last Thursday.

The airliner made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk for Navalny to be hospitalised.

Navalny had been in Tomsk to support opposition candidates in local elections.

His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh has said it appeared that Navalny was poisoned with tea he drank at the Tomsk airport.

The Omsk hospital has said it did not find any hard evidence of a poisoning and concluded that Navalny probably became ill due to low blood sugar levels.

