Kremlin critic Navalny in stable condition

By AAP Newswire

Berlin's Charite hospital - AAP

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in stable condition with symptoms receding, though his health status is still serious, his Berlin hospital says.

"The patient is still in an intensive care unit in an induced coma and is ventilated mechanically," Charite hospital said on Friday.

Navalny's spokeswoman also said he is facing no serious threat to his life and his condition was improving.

Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He is in a medically-induced coma.

Meanwhile, German's foreign minister says there will be diplomatic consequences for Russia if the Navalny case proves to be a state-initiated murder attempt.

