Mali junta releases deposed president

By AAP Newswire

Mali's new military junta has released ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a junta spokesman says, more than a week after mutinying soldiers seized him.

"He was sent home to his residence... but he remains under surveillance," Massa Doumbia, a spokesman of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), told the DPA news agency.

Ousted prime minister Boubou Cisse, who is also being held by the CNSP, might soon be released as well, Doumbia added.

Keita and Cisse were both unseated and detained during a coup on August 18.

Soldiers started to mutiny in the garrison town of Kati, 15 kilometres northwest of the capital Bamako and then moved into the capital where they seized the president, who later resigned on live TV.

Subsequent talks between the junta and regional mediators from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which condemns the coup, have failed so far.

ECOWAS heads of state are set to hold another summit in an attempt to mediate on Friday.

The west African country has been struggling to maintain stability since tens of thousands of opposition supporters accused Keita of gross intimidation and vote-buying during a parliamentary election in April.

