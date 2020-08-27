World

Russian police ready to enter Belarus

By AAP Newswire

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is a reserve of Russian law enforcement officers prepared to enter Belarus to stop the protests in that country.

This reserve will be used only if the situation gets out of control, "if extremists, hiding behind political slogans, cross certain boundaries and start looting, setting fire to cars, homes, banks, attempting to seize administrative buildings, and so on," Putin said on Thursday.

He said the reserve had already been formed upon the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as part of the close alliance between Russia and neighbouring Belarus.

"I hope there will be no need to use this reserve," Putin said in a state television interview, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin's website.

