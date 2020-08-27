Relief and release as terrorist gets life

Hundreds gathered outside the New Zealand High Court in Christchurch on Thursday in anticipation of the sentencing of the terrorist who shattered their community.

They held home-made signs with love hearts, sang 'Stand By Me' and the national anthem in Maori.

A sign held by three friends saying "We Are One" was visible from the halls of the court building, where victims gathered as they waited for Justice Cameron Mander's sentence.

More than two hours later, the group formed the backdrop for an impromptu celebration as victims released their built-up emotion onto the street.

"Today I am very happy on behalf of Muslims in New Zealand," Mohamed Jama exclaimed with great passion.

"We need unity, to work together, for all of New Zealand ... to show the whole of the world."

Abdul Aziz, the hero of Linwood Islamic Centre after scaring Tarrant away from the mosque, was one of the chief revellers, lining up for photos with the crowd.

Others were less demonstrative with their emotion.

Inside the court building, packed with hundreds of victims and their relatives, there was little fanfare, just plenty of hugging, crying and embracing.

All victims shared one dominant emotion.

"Relief. Relief," Sara Qasem said.

"And justice."

On Wednesday, Ms Qasem made a heartfelt tribute to her "shining and glimmering" father Abdelfattah, who was murdered at Al Noor mosque.

"I think justice has been served," she said.

"The people that we love the most and cherish the most and miss the most, we feel like their voices after 531 days of keeping quiet, have finally been heard.

"(I think about my dad) every day, not just today. Today. Yesterday. Before this and in the future too.

"And all the other beautiful souls as well ... this is about them. This is justice for them."

The Imam at Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda, said he was happy.

"No punishment can bring our loved ones back," he said.

"But we trusted the justice system, we knew this was going to be the case, and it is now.

"It is a reality now that this person will not see the light again."

Hamimah Tuyan, who travelled from Singapore to give a statement on behalf of her slain husband Zekeriya, described the verdict as "a huge weight off my shoulders".

"If you ask a lot of us we would tell you that this is what we've been praying for," she said.

Looking at the crowd, she said "this is New Zealand".

"This is New Zealand showing yet another example of the big hearts that New Zealanders have," she said.

"Their humanity. Their solidarity. Their compassion. You cannot match this."