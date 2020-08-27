Court dismisses Tarrant’s change of heart

Justice Cameron Mander has dismissed the suggestion Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant recanted his white supremacist views prior to his sentencing.

On Thursday at the New Zealand High Court, Tarrant was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, closing one of the country's darkest chapters.

Tarrant attacked two Christchurch mosques on March 15 last year, live-streaming his crimes and publishing a dark manifesto outlining his racist and fascist beliefs.

Raised in Grafton NSW, he was radicalised on trips to Europe and on the internet, isolated himself from his family and set upon his course of destruction after moving to NZ in 2017.

In police interviews after his capture, Tarrant said he wished he killed more people.

Yet Justice Mander's sentencing revealed the 29-year-old attempted to disavow his ideology as the sentencing approached.

Justice Mander said Tarrant claimed "to have abandoned those ideas completely", and he told a pre-sentence report writer and psychiatrist that he was "not thinking logically or rationally" and he was acting on "delusional belief".

In his sentencing, Justice Mander said "a psychiatrist who has recently interviewed you does not believe that depression was your dominant mood in the period leading up to the attacks".

"You have also claimed that you are not racist or xenophobic and that you did not target your victims because of their ethnicity or religion. The facts show otherwise," he said.

"Your recent self-generated denunciation of your extreme ideology requires circumspection.

"It is uncorroborated, self-serving and a relatively recent phenomenon."

Sara Qasem, who made a heartfelt tribute to her murdered father Abdelfattah during the sentencing, said Tarrant's apparent change of heart meant nothing to her.

"I didn't make anything of it because I have no care for anything that has to do with that individual," she said.

"Our main focus was our loved ones and how we can show justice to them.

"Anything to do with his thinking or ideologies, or changes and mindsets has no interest to me or anyone else for that matter."

Four psychiatric and psychological reports on Tarrant were prepared for the sentencing, which will not be made public.

Instead they will be given to the Department of Corrections, which will house Tarrant for the term of his natural life.