Ardern salutes New Zealand terror victims

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for the Christchurch mosques terrorist to endure "a lifetime of complete and utter silence".

Australian man Brenton Tarrant was on Thursday sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole by Justice Cameron Mander in the New Zealand High Court.

Ms Ardern, who rose to international prominence with her response to the attacks on March 15 last year, paid tribute to the victims who delivered statements in court through the four-day sentencing.

"I want to acknowledge the strength of our Muslim community who shared their words in court over the past few days," Ms Ardern said.

"You relived the horrific events of March 15 to chronicle what happened that day and the pain it has left behind.

"Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process, and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow.

"The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it.

"His deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence."