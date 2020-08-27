World

Mali junta seeks three-year transition

By AAP Newswire

Goodluck Jonathan - AAP

The leaders of the military coup in Mali have told a delegation of west African mediators that they want to stay in power for a three-year transition period, Nigeria says.

Negotiators from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were sent to Mali at the weekend to discuss a return to civilian rule with the military officers who ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the August 18 coup.

But three days of meetings ended without a decision on the structure of a transitional government.

The junta leaders said after taking power that they acted because the country was sinking into chaos and insecurity which they said was largely the fault of poor government.

They also promised to oversee a transition to elections within a "reasonable" amount of time.

The Nigerian presidency said the mutineers were now seeking to oversee a three-year transition before elections.

Earlier, ECOWAS envoy Goodluck Jonathan had given an update on talks to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We also told them that what would be acceptable to ECOWAS was an Interim Government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months, and maximum of 12 calendar months," the presidency quoted Jonathan as saying in a statement.

