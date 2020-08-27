US orders Hurricane Laura evacuations

5370537724001

More than 500,000 people are under evacuation orders in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Hurricane Laura is predicted to make landfall, bringing destruction to the US Gulf Coast.

"These numbers are unimaginable, to think that there will be a wall of water over two storeys high coming on shore, is very difficult for most to conceive," Benjamin Schott, the chief meteorologist for New Orleans, Louisiana, said during a press conference on Wednesday