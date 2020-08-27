Hurricane Laura roars toward US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura is heading towards toward the US Gulf Coast as a massive Category 4 storm and is expected to cause catastrophic damage along the Texas and Louisiana border.

Laura, located 250 km south-southeast of Port Arthur on Wednesday afternoon, had maximum sustained winds of 230km/h and was expected to strengthen more in the hours before landfall late on Wednesday.

The oil-refining town of Port Arthur was directly in Laura's path, the National Hurricane Center forecasted.

The city of 54,000 was a ghost town on Wednesday afternoon, with just a couple of gas stations and a liquor store open for business.

Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas.

The catastrophic storm surge could penetrate up to 65km inland from the coastline between Freeport, Texas, and the mouth of the Mississippi River and could raise water levels as high as six metres in parts of Louisiana.

Temporary housing was being hastily organised outside the storm surge zone for evacuated residents, and emergency teams were being strategically positioned, state and federal emergency management agencies said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state's National Guard was in place with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters.

While Houston had earlier in the week feared Laura would deliver a direct hit to the fourth-largest US city, the storm has shifted east and Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, looked likely to escape the worst of it.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the state's entire National Guard had been activated for the first time since 2012.

Laura was also expected to spawn tornadoes on Wednesday night over Louisiana, far southeastern Texas and southwestern Mississippi and drop 130-250mm of rain over the region, the NHC said.

It added there would likely be widespread flooding from far eastern Texas across Louisiana and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday.

Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been paralysed as companies shut down operations. Output cuts are nearing 90 per cent, a level not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.