Republicans emphasise law and order

By AAP Newswire

Wisconsin protests have reinforced a Republican law and order message. - AAP

Republicans have opened the third night of their convention with a strong law-and-order message, casting Donald Trump as a supporter of law enforcement amid protests over the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.

Speakers reinforced the grim warnings of the previous two convention nights of a return to lawlessness if Trump is denied a second term in November.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said protests and street violence across the country showed what happens under Democratic leadership.

"From Seattle and Portland to Washington in New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There's looting, chaos, destruction and murder," she said.

Hours earlier Trump said he would send federal law enforcement to Kenosha, Wisconsin, by agreement with the state's governor.

Three people were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday, a third night of unrest. A teenager was arrested on homicide charges. Authorities said he was acting as a vigilante.

The violence in Kenosha was sparked when police shot Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in the back at close range on Sunday, reigniting protests against racism and police brutality.

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets," Trump said on Twitter.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Trump had stood up to support law enforcement officers.

"Leftists try to turn them into villains. They want to 'cancel' them. But I'm here to tell you these heroes can't be cancelled," she said.

Democrats have characterised Trump's law-and-order focus as a diversion from what they say is the president's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 178,000 Americans and cost the jobs of tens of millions of people.

Trump, 74, trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 77, in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election.

Biden said he spoke with Blake's family and, like the family, called for an end to the violence. But, unlike Trump who has yet to comment on the police shooting, Biden called for justice and defended the right to protest.

"Protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary, but burning down communities is not protest. It's needless violence," Biden said in a video posted by his campaign.

Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, will close the evening with a speech in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pence will seek to reshape the narrative around the economy, largely ignoring millions of jobs lost to the pandemic.

The former Indiana governor and congressman, a conservative Christian, served as a key connector between Trump and evangelical voters, an influential part of the Republican political base.

Pence will be expected to defend the administration's response to the pandemic. Trump has been criticised for minimising the threat from the virus.

Opinion polls show Americans trust Biden more than Trump to handle the pandemic.

