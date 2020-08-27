World

Pence to accept Republicans’ VP nomination

By AAP Newswire

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to formally accept the Republican nomination to join the ticket with President Donald Trump on the third night of the party's convention.

The party on Tuesday had sought to soften up Trump's image.

Also, two of Trump's children and his wife Melania made appearences to speak fondly of him.

The first lady described her husband as caring and a fighter for the average worker while son Eric Trump looked directly into the cameras and declared his love for his father.

Again on Wednesday, more members of the family are due to address the gathering.

The party also sought to tar Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 77, as a socialist who would destroy the economy if elected in November while painting him as weak on foreign policy, especially China.

The convention repeatedly aimed to focus on the economy, an area of relative strength for Trump, 74.

However, the pandemic has brought about a recession and double digit unemployment, forcing Republicans to use their gathering to convince people only Trump can salvage the economy.

Democrats accuse the White House of bungling the response to the pandemic.

The US has recorded more than 177,000 deaths, the worst toll for any country and one of the worst globally on a per capita basis.

Trump gives his main speech on Thursday - the final night of the convention, which has been mostly free of crowds because of the virus.

