Teen held over US protest shooting deaths

By AAP Newswire

Kenosha pedestrians, some armed with rifles

A teenager has been arrested and charged with homicide after gunfire killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US court officials say.

The lakeside city been rocked by civil unrest since Sunday, when police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back at close range.

That incident, captured on video, has reignited protests over racism and police use of force in the United States.

The third night of protests erupted in gunfire shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

With a combustible mix of demonstrators still roaming the streets - including self-appointed militias armed with rifles - tensions boiled over, leading to chaotic scenes of people running and screaming amid a volley of gunfire and others tending to gunshot wounds.

The violence prompted some elected officials to call for a reinforcement of National Guard troops or the deployment of federal law enforcement officers.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested on a warrant in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha, a Lake County court official said.

