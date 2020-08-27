Dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach

5370537724001

Seventeen dead dolphins have washed up on Mauritius' shore, a government official says, a month after an oil spill from a Japanese ship that ran aground caused a major ecological disaster in the area.

"The dead dolphins had several wounds and blood around their jaws, no trace of oil however. The ones that survived, around ten, seemed very fatigued and could barely swim," said Jasvin Sok Appadu from the fisheries ministry.