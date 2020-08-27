World

Dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach

By AAP Newswire

Mauritius dolphins - AAP

1 of 1

Seventeen dead dolphins have washed up on Mauritius' shore, a government official says, a month after an oil spill from a Japanese ship that ran aground caused a major ecological disaster in the area.

"The dead dolphins had several wounds and blood around their jaws, no trace of oil however. The ones that survived, around ten, seemed very fatigued and could barely swim," said Jasvin Sok Appadu from the fisheries ministry.

The dead dolphins have been taken to the Albion Fisheries Research Centre for an autopsy, Appadu said.

Results are expected on Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman for local Mauritian environmental group Eco-Sud called for the autopsy results to be released publicly and said the group wanted to be present during the autopsy "to better understand why the dolphins died," but was still waiting for a response from authorities.

The spill came from the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio, which ran aground on July 25 and began to spill oil about a week later.

The ship was scuttled on Monday.

The Mauritius Marine Conservation Society said 15 kilometres of coastline have been affected by the spill and it is moving towards the Blue Bay Marine park, home to 38 types of coral and 78 species of fish.

Latest articles

World

Two dead in gunfire at US city’s protests

Two people have been shot dead during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

AAP Newswire
World

Dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach

An official says 17 dead dolphins have washed up on the coast of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius where a Japanese ship ran aground last month.

AAP Newswire
World

Iran, IAEA strike deal on access to sites

Iran will allow outside inspections of two sites where secret nuclear activities are suspected to have taken place in the past, officials say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire