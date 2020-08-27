World

Iran, IAEA strike deal on access to sites

By AAP Newswire

Hassan Rouhani and IAEA chief - AAP

1 of 1

Iran says it has agreed to grant the UN nuclear watchdog access to two sites that the agency suspects once secretly hosted nuclear material or activities, easing a months-long stand-off over the issue.

The breakthrough on Wednesday in the dispute over the sites near Karaj and Isfahan was announced in a joint statement by Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency during a rare visit to Tehran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

US intelligence services and the IAEA believe Iran had a clandestine nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003 for fear of discovery.

The Islamic Republic has long denied seeking to develop atomic bombs.

"Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA," Grossi and Iran's nuclear agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said in a joint statement.

"The IAEA does not have any further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Tehran," the statement said.

It said dates for IAEA inspectors to visit the sites had been agreed, without naming them, as well as the parameters of "verification activities" there.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday to press for access to the two sites, which the IAEA suspects could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

Iran said Grossi's visit was unrelated to a US move last week at the UN Security Council to reinstate UN sanctions lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States has withdrawn.

Latest articles

Golf

Coachless Day turns to Tiger for golf tips

Australia’s former world No.1 Jason Day has revealed he’s turned to Tiger Woods for advice after parting pays with his long-time coach Col Swatton this year.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day, Scott fight to stay in $45m finals

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day need solid results at the BMW Championship to advance to the $US45-million Tour Championship finale.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Mickelson defies Aussies in Champions Tour

Phil Mickelson is the leader of the PGA Tour Champions event where Australia’s Rod Pampling is in contention after an impressive second round.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire