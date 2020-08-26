World

Turkey, Greece in escalating sea dispute

By AAP Newswire

The work of a Turkish survey vessel has raised tensions with Greece. - AAP

1 of 1

Turkey and Greece have vowed to defend their competing claims in the eastern Mediterranean as the NATO allies remain locked in a tense dispute over offshore energy exploration rights.

Greece announced plans to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline and held a second day of military exercises in waters where Turkey is challenging Athens' asserted maritime jurisdiction.

To the alarm of western allies, the neighboring countries sent warships to shadow each other this month in an area between Crete and Cyprus where Turkey has a vessel conducting drilling research.

The Greek and Turkish militaries both engaged in exercises within that part of the sea on Tuesday.

"Turkey will take what is its right in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and in the Black Sea," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Just as we have no eyes over anyone's territory, sovereignty and interests, we will never compromise on what belongs to us. We are determined to do whatever is necessary in political, economic and military terms."

In Athens, meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is planning to exercise it's legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles.

The planned extension along Greece's Italy-facing coastline would not directly affect the territory at the center of the Greek-Turkish dispute. But the prime minister told parliament that Greece was abandoning decades of "passive" foreign policy.

Mitsotakis, speaking in parliament, described Turkey's actions as "illegal and provocative" but added that Athens was willing to start talks with Turkey as part of a German-brokered initiative if the Turkish seismic surveying work were halted.

"When provocations stop, talks can start," he told lawmakers.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday flew to Greece and Turkey to appeal for a dialogue and defuse the tensions, warning that "any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster."

After talks with Maas, the foreign ministers of both Greece and Turkey signalled readiness for dialogue but blamed each other for the standoff.

The Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has for weeks been carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships.

Greece, which says the ship is operating over the country's own continental shelf in an area where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, sent warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey disputes Greece's claims, insisting that small Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton furniture business envisaging a steady few months ahead

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has run rampant on local businesses, an upshot has been the demand for Australian-made products and services. One Shepparton company reaping the benefits is Envisage Furniture. Despite closing its doors during...

Liam Nash
News

Kaiela artists featured in this year’s online Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair

Local indigenous art gallery Kaiela Arts Shepparton recently featured a spread of stunning pieces in the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair. The annual event showcases the contemporary fine art of more than 70 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art...

Charmayne Allison
News

From the heart - Malcolm’s special anniversary

Sixty years ago today Malcolm Watt was a young boy on a Melbourne operating table hoping for the chance of a new beginning. John Lewis talked to the 73-year-old about his open heart surgery which was an operation new to medicine, but which gave him...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden will ‘overcome season of darkness’

Joe Biden has promised action on coronavirus, social security, racism and climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

AAP Newswire