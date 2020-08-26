World

North and South Korea brace for typhoon

By AAP Newswire

A toppled tree on Jeju Island, South Korea, as typhoon Bavi passes. - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in South Korea while North Korea's leader has expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries brace for a typhoon forecast as one of the strongest this year.

Demonstrating a maximum wind speed of 162km/h, Typhoon Bavi was already influencing South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees, ripping off signboards and knocking down at least one traffic sign.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

South Korea's weather agency said the typhoon will start to affect the mainland at night before making landfall in western North Korea early on Thursday.

The agency warned of possible "severe damages" caused by "very strong winds and heavy rainfall."

More than 330 domestic flights in and out of Jeju were cancelled as of Wednesday morning. South Korean authorities were also shutting down public parks and evacuating hundreds of fishing boats and other vessels, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said that during a ruling party meeting on Tuesday, the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, called for thorough preparations to minimise casualties and damage from the typhoon.

The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damage to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by US-led sanctions over the North's nuclear weapons and border closures amid the pandemic.

KCNA said earlier that a typhoon warning was issued in most areas of the country, with officials evacuating fishing boats and applying protective measures on buildings, farms and railroads.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire