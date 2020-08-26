World

Father will never forgive NZ terrorist

By AAP Newswire

Brenton Tarrant during day three of his sentencing in Christchurch - AAP

1 of 1

The father of the youngest person murdered in the Chirstchurch mosque attacks says he will "never forgive" the terrorist for the loss of his three-year-old son.

Toddler Mucaad Ibrahim was killed by Brenton Tarrant at Al Noor mosque last year while clinging to the leg of his father, Aden Diriye, who miraculously survived.

"You have killed my son and to me it is like you have killed the whole of New Zealand," Mr Diriye said in a statement delivered by another son, Abdiramen Aden Ibrahim.

Justice Cameron Mander, presiding over the sentencing of the Australian terrorist this week in the New Zealand High Court, gave special compensation for the three-year-old to be named contrary to usual laws.

"I will never forget how he played in the mosque and made friends with all who attended," Mr Diriye said.

"The horrendous crime this evil man committed has shattered our lives. However we still love and feel we belong in this country," he said, turning to Tarrant.

"Your atrocity and hatred did not turn out the way you expected ... instead it has united our Christchurch community, strengthened our faith, raised the honour of our families and brought our peaceful nation together.

"Know that true justice is waiting for you in the next life, and that will be far more severe.

"I will never forgive you for what you have done."

The testimony came on another emotionally charged day in Christchurch.

Ahad Nabi gave venomous address to Tarrant, who has maintained a blank expression throughout, concluding with a middle-fingered gesture to the terrorist.

Others choked up, openly wept or recited Koranic verse during their statements, describing loss of loved ones or and their continued grief.

The sentencing has also been expanded to involve more victims who previously did not intent to speak.

One such woman was Sara Qasem, whose emotional vulnerability drew tears across the courtroom when she described her murdered father, Abdelfattah Qasem.

Ms Qasem said she was a "daughter of a hero. Daughter of a shining, glimmering man ... Daughter of a martyr".

"I'd never really known what the meaning of a broken heart was until then," she said.

"I want to go on more road trips with him.

"Smell his home cooking. His cologne ... to hear his deep belly laugh,.

"I want to hear him tell me more about the olive trees in Palestine. I want to hear his voice."

Tarrant will be sentenced on Thursday, when he is certain to be given life imprisonment from Justice Mander.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire