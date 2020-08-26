World

Melania Trump to address Republicans

By AAP Newswire

Melania Trump - AAP

US first lady Melania Trump is set for a starring role on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Her message will be uplifting and positive, according to the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

"It reflects on her time as first lady and some of her favourite moments. There's a couple of moments in there that I think will be really key," Grisham told reporters at the White House.

"And then it's really, really forward-looking and to not only what she wants to do in the next four years, but why she thinks the president is best for our country."

The first lady is set to deliver the evening's marquee address from the Rose Garden at the White House, stoking criticism of President Donald Trump for using federal property for his campaign.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also plans to address the convention on Tuesday.

Two of Trump's children are also in the line-up for the evening, which is themed "land of opportunity".

The president himself is due to appear at each night of the convention, which will culminate in his acceptance speech on Thursday.

After being officially renominated for president on Monday, Trump made an unscheduled in-person appearance at the convention kick-off in North Carolina.

The move was in contrast to the Democratic National Convention, which was conducted largely online.

Trump is trailing Biden in national polls and in key battleground states.

