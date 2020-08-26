World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

First lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention - AAP

1 of 1

First lady Melania Trump has offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech aimed at women voters who have abandoned US President Donald Trump.

On the convention's second day, the speech's warm tone was out of step with a Republican gathering that featured harsh rhetoric about Democratic challenger Joe Biden and sometimes apocalyptic warnings about the dangers of Democratic governance.

Trump's wife acknowledged the pain of the pandemic in sharp contrast to most other speakers, notably her husband, assailed by Democrats for his lack of solace during a US health crisis that has killed more than 178,000 people.

"I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically," Melania Trump told a crowd in the White House Rose Garden, the president in the front row. "My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one."

"And my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know: You're not alone."

With opinion polls showing Trump shedding support among college-educated women turned off by his combative style, Melania Trump and other women featured on Tuesday appeared to be trying to sway the critical voting bloc ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

The first lady reflected on the racial unrest that has swept the country in the months since the death in May of a black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white policeman in Minnesota. Protests flared anew this week after a black man was shot and left paralysed by police in Wisconsin.

"I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals," she said.

"I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the colour of a person's skin."

The speech by Melania Trump, whose 2016 convention address was marred by plagiarism of lines from a 2008 Michelle Obama speech, capped a day when Republicans sought to reshape the narrative around the economy by largely ignoring millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, 74, still scores well in opinion polls on the economy, even as approval of his handling of the pandemic and other issues has plunged.

An array of officials and everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and preserve religious freedom as reasons to back him against Biden, 77, Barack Obama's former vice president.

In an appeal to black voters, many of whom have been alienated by his sometimes divisive rhetoric, Trump in a video pardoned a convicted Nevada bank robber, Jon Ponder, a black man who has become an advocate for other inmates.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking from Jerusalem, praised a recent deal to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo, believed to be weighing a 2024 run for the White House, highlighted the 2018 move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, which was popular with American evangelicals - a critical part of Trump's core support.

Melania Trump's remarks and the speech by Pompeo were criticised by Democrats who questioned the propriety of using the presidential residence for political purposes and of Pompeo making a political speech during a diplomatic trip to Israel.

Latest articles

Other sport

Rogers wants to return Vics to Aussie side

Chris Rogers has been appointed Victoria’s next head cricket coach, and wants to open up the state’s national production line.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson has raised the bar: McGrath

Former Australian paceman Glenn McGrath has lavished praise on England bowler James Anderson who has claimed his 600th Test wicket.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Hungry Anderson targets another Ashes

James Anderson is targeting another Ashes series in Australia and has his eye on 700 Test wickets.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire