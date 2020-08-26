Melania, Pompeo to address Republicans

Republicans are pressing their case for US President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing as their convention opened for a second day that Trump's leadership is vital to the country's economic and political future.

First lady Melania Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will highlight the program in speeches that have drawn complaints from Democrats for using the White House and a diplomatic trip for partisan purposes.

Hours before Republicans reconvened, the president issued a pardon to a convicted Nevada bank robber, Jon Ponder, who has become an advocate for other inmates and will speak to the convention on Tuesday.

"Jon's life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption," Trump said in a video.

Also speaking will be Richard Beasley, the FBI agent, now retired, who arrested Ponder in 2004. They are among an array of Americans to testify that Trump's policies have helped them.

Other speakers on Tuesday had been expected to include Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son died in a head-on collision with a drunk driver who was in the country illegally. CNN said she was pulled from the program after retweeting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. She later apologised.

On Monday, the opening day, Republicans painted a dire portrait of a future America under Biden's leadership, with Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle asserting that Democrats want to "destroy this country".

The tone drew complaints from Democrats who said Trump was to blame for mismanaging the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 177,000 Americans - more than any other country in the world - and thrown millions out of work.

With 70 days remaining until the November 3 election, Biden, 77, who served as vice-president under Barack Obama, leads Trump, 74, in opinion polls. Democrats nominated Biden to challenge Trump at their party's convention last week.

Melania Trump's planned speech in the White House Rose Garden and the speech by Pompeo, from a diplomatic trip to Israel, have been criticised by Democrats.

They questioned the propriety of using the presidential residence for political purposes and of Pompeo making a political speech while on a government trip. Trump himself will deliver a speech from the White House lawn on Thursday.

The Trump campaign has shrugged off the complaints and said it would ensure all staff and participants complied with the law that restricts federal employees from certain political activities, which excludes the president and vice-president.

A total of 17 million people watched the Republican convention's first night on Monday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 19.7 million TV viewers who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention last week.

Also scheduled to speak on Tuesday were Trump's son, Eric, and daughter, Tiffany, as well as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and US senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.