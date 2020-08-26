US city braces for third night of protests

World

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are preparing for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the city's black business district following the shooting of a black man in the back by police.

Kenosha County Board of Supervisors member Zach Rodriguez said the board would hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday on seeking federal help, such as US Marshals Service officers, to quell the unrest after 300 rioters looted businesses and set fire to buildings overnight.

"Essentially, our city was burned to the ground, building by building," Rodriguez told Reuters.

"Enough is enough."

Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters as they defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night and Tuesday morning, near where police gunned down Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday.

Blake remained in intensive care following surgery and would require more operations, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family, told ABC News on Tuesday.

Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times his son was paralysed from the waist down.

Blake, who had been attempting to break up a fight between two women, was struck by four of the seven shots, all fired by one officer, in front of his sons aged 3, 5 and 8, Crump said.

Video captured by a neighbour shows Blake walking toward the driver's side door of his SUV, away from two officers who were pointing guns at his back.

After he opens the door, seven shots ring out, with one of the officers tugging at his shirt.

It remains unknown what the officers may have seen inside Blake's car.

Crump said there was "no indication he was armed".

The shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has not released any details.

Kenosha police have referred all questions to the state investigators.

But the incident, the latest in a litany of cases to focus attention on police treatment of African Americans, unleashed outrage in the Lake Michigan city of Kenosha.

