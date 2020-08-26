Germany, France and US urge Navalny probe

Germany and France as well as the United States have increased the pressure on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of prominent dissident Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a coma in a Berlin hospital.

"Because of the importance that Mr Navalny has for the Russian opposition, it is essential that everything is done to clear up what has happened and bring those responsible to account," Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said.

Russia should conduct the investigation "in full transparency," Maas said, suggesting that if Russia fails to do so, there will be a further deterioration of its ties with Germany and the European Union.

France expressed its "deep concern at this criminal act, carried out against a major actor in Russia's political life".

The French Foreign Ministry demanded that Russia conduct a "rapid and transparent" investigation and bring those responsible to trial.

The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said on Monday that their tests had indicated he was poisoned.

"If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU's call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"Mr Navalny's family and the Russian people deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable," he said.

The Russian government has said there is no hard evidence that Navalny was poisoned and the Kremlin has adamantly denied allegations of foul play.

"These allegations cannot be true and are what I would describe as empty noise. We are not going to take them seriously," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Peskov said it was premature to allege that Navalny had been poisoned because a specific toxic substance that could have caused the dissident's condition had not been detected.

Berlin's Charite hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was moved from a Siberian hospital on Saturday, said that tests indicate he was poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which prevents the normal breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

Peskov said the Russian doctors who had initially treated Navalny found out about the patient's low cholinesterase level within the first hours and used the drug atropine for treatment.

Charite hospital said it was using that same drug, which it described as an "antidote" for the alleged poisoning.

The head of Moscow's Bureau of Forensic Medicine, Sergei Shigeyev, said earlier that it was "premature" for the Charite hospital to come to that conclusion without identifying a specific poison, according to comments carried by TASS.

"Cholinesterase activity varies significantly among different people, particularly due to certain chronic diseases," Shigeyev said.

Navalny, 44, has been one of the fiercest domestic opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past decade, having organised several series of protests against the long-time Russian leader, whom he accuses of perpetuating widespread corruption.

Navalny became ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk en route to his home city, Moscow, on Thursday.

The airliner made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk for Navalny to be hospitalised.

Navalny had been in Tomsk to support opposition candidates in local elections.

His representative, Kira Yarmysh, has said it appeared that Navalny was poisoned with tea he drank at the Tomsk airport.

The Omsk hospital concluded that Navalny probably fell into the coma because of low blood sugar levels.

Russia has not opened a criminal investigation into the incident.