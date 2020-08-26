World

Indian building collapse leaves 13 dead

By AAP Newswire

Rescuers work amidst the rubble of collapsed building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials say.

The emergency services have found 76 people alive but there are still around six unaccounted for following the disaster on Monday evening in Mahad, an industrial town about 165km south of Mumbai.

Workers rescued a four-year-old boy after his cries were heard beneath the ruins of the five-storey building, which a police officer described as having come down like "a deck of cards".

As an ambulance crew rushed the child from the disaster site, distraught relatives shouted out the names of missing loved ones while some combed through warped tin sheets, mangled metal rods and broken concrete looking for signs of life.

A woman among the survivors described how she and her three daughters fled when the building, which had contained 47 apartments and was home to about 200 people, began to shake.

"We had just gone a few metres from the building and we heard a loud noise. Then there was smoke everywhere. The building collapsed a few seconds after we ran out," Shabana Lora told Reuters.

Other survivors said they had first thought they were caught in an earthquake, before realising only their apartment block had come down.

Government officials said 18 of the more seriously injured were admitted to hospital.

