Heroic feats saluted at terror sentencing

Naeem Rashid was remembered as a kind father and a "gift from God" in the New Zealand High Court this week, where his heroism was made official.

Mr Rashid and his son Talha Naeem were among 44 killed at Al Noor mosque in last year's terrorism attack.

"Naeem was the bravest person on earth who fearlessly attempted to fight the coward, who was armed only with weapons," his widow, Ambreen Naeem said.

Mr Rashid's story was well known in Christchurch even before this week's sentencing for Brenton Tarrant, the terrorist responsible for the attacks.

Confronted with the gunman, who had burst into his house of worship before opening fire, the 51-year-old spent his final moments wrestling with the Australian, allowing several people to flee before he was murdered.

The moments are recounted in the Crown's 'summary of facts'; a document tabled at the sentencing outlining the case against Tarrant.

With six people already likely to have been killed, Mr Rashid ran at Tarrant, who, one metre from Mr Rashid, "swung his AR-15 around and fired four shots at point blank range with one shot hitting Mr Rashid's left shoulder".

The wounded Mr Rashid bowled Tarrant onto one leg, dislodging ammunition, before the terrorist recovered and killed him.

The summary of facts makes plain "Mr Rashid's actions allowed a number of other worshippers to escape".

"Naeem died trying to save others and his act of bravery is something his remaining sons will always feel honoured by," Ms Naeem said.

"Naeem gave his life for the goodness of people, his love for Allah ... and he was praised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the parliament of New Zealand for his bravery."

Amid the pride, Ms Naeem also made clear her devastation at losing her husband and eldest son Talha.

"I have to get counselling sessions. I think nothing is going to ever work. It is a lifetime of struggle. I can't go freely for a walk in this free society," she said.

"This is affecting my health as well as my children's health.

"I have never had a proper normal sleep. I don't think I ever will."

Mr Rashid's son Abuduallah Naeed called his lost family members "the best gifts from God".

"I cherished every moment we spent together ... not being able to be with him in this world is devastating," he said.

"Sometimes it seems impossible to go on."

Ms Naeem also had a punchline for Tarrant.

"Every time I think of him I think of the biggest loser," she said, to laughs.

It also drew Tarrant's attention, to which Ms Naeem clenched a fist and held to her heart, signalling her strength.

The sentencing continues with further victim statements on Wednesday, before an expected conclusion on Thursday.