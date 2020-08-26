World

China protests as US spy plane eyes drills

By AAP Newswire

U-2 reconnaissance plane - AAP

1 of 1

China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, accusing it of sending a U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills.

China has long denounced US surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of "unsafe" intercepts by Chinese aircraft.

While such missions happen regularly, for the Chinese government to talk about them publicly is unusual.

China's Defence Ministry said the U-2 flew without permission over a no-fly zone in the northern military region where live fire drills were taking place, "seriously interfering in normal exercise activities".

This could easily have caused a misunderstanding or misjudgement or an "unexpected incident", the ministry added.

"It was an act of naked provocation, and China is resolutely opposed to it, and have already lodged stern representations with the US side."

While it did not say exactly where the incident took place, China is currently carrying out drills in the Bohai Sea.

Other exercises are also happening in the Yellow Sea and South China Sea.

The ministry added that the US move ran counter to China-US rules on behaviour at sea and in the air and international norms.

"China demands the US side immediately stop this kind of provocative behaviour and take actual steps to safeguard peace and stability in the region."

In April 2001, an intercept of a US spy plane by a Chinese fighter jet resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced the US plane to make an emergency landing at a base on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

The 24 US air crew members were held for 11 days until the US apologised for the incident.

Latest articles

Soccer

Maguire named by England despite arrest

Harry Maguire has been named in the England squad despite his recent arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City out to thrive on AL semi atmosphere

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts says he wants his team to embrace the challenge presented in their A-League semi-final against Western United.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man Utd defender tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has run down a thief on a cycle and stopped him from taking an elderly woman’s handbag in his home city of Vasteras.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire