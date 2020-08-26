World

Face masks possible in schools: UK PM

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson chats with students

The British government has came under renewed pressure to recommend that high school students in England should wear face masks, at least in communal areas such as hallways, after the advice in Scotland was changed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is ready to follow suit and advise a change in certain situations if the medical evidence deems face masks to be necessary in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

"On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts, you know, we'll look at the changing medical evidence as we go on," he told reporters while on a visit to a shipyard in Devon in southwest England.

"If we need to change the advice, then of course we will."

For now, the advice of the British government, which oversees schools in England, is that face masks aren't necessary.

It points to a recent report from Public Health England that showed very few virus infections during the partial re-opening of schools for younger students in June.

The government's main focus at the moment is trying to reassure nervous parents that their children will be safe when they return to school.

"I think that the schools, the teachers, they've all done a fantastic job of getting ready and the risk to children's health, the risk to children's well-being from not being in school, is far greater than the risk from COVID," Johnson said.

