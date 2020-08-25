World

HK activist warns on Chinese tech ties

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Law warns that Chinese companies like Huawei threaten the West. - AAP

1 of 1

Chinese businesses like Huawei Technologies Co pose a threat to the West, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law has said on a visit to Italy shortly before the Italian foreign minister was due to meet China's top diplomat.

Law, a former legislator, left Hong Kong last month after China imposed a new national security law on the territory that has been heavily criticised by the West.

Law spoke to reporters in Rome shortly before Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was due to meet Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, with the pair expected to discuss the roll-out of new generation 5G technology in Italy.

Italy has not joined the United States in imposing restrictions on Huawei but the company was excluded from a recent Telecom Italia tender to supply technology for a 5G network in Italy and Brazil.

Law urged Western governments to be highly cautious in their dealings with Beijing.

"The most powerful authoritarian regime in the world is posing a threat to democracies, including using measures of infiltration, including using the influence of their state enterprises like Huawei," he said.

"If infrastructure like telecommunications, harbours or even the nuclear industry are controlled or are owned by Chinese companies then it will impose serious danger to the country."

Huawei has denied allegations by the United States that it is a Trojan Horse for Chinese cyberspies and Beijing has criticised countries such as Britain and Australia, which have said they will shun the Chinese technology giant.

Law called on Italy not to ignore what had happened in Hong Kong.

"My arrival and the message I'm bringing here is very clear: We need to address the human rights violations to China even if we're engaged with them and we have to be very aware of the infiltration and their authoritarian expansionist nature."

Latest articles

News

From the heart - Malcolm’s special anniversary

Sixty years ago today Malcolm Watt was a young boy on a Melbourne operating table hoping for the chance of a new beginning. John Lewis talked to the 73-year-old about his open heart surgery which was an operation new to medicine, but which gave him...

John Lewis
News

Hundreds of mourners line Shepparton’s Knight St to farewell young Hunter

A sea of blue balloons were released into the sky at noon on Tuesday to farewell a young Shepparton boy tragically taken earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
News

CoolHeads young driver program launches online

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program. Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire