World

Child pulled alive from Indian unit block

By AAP Newswire

A residential building collapsed in Mahad, India - AAP

1 of 1

Rescue workers in western India have pulled a toddler alive from the rubble of an apartment building some 20 hours after it collapsed killing at least five people.

The emergency services have found 76 people alive, but there are still around 14 unaccounted for following the disaster on Monday evening in Mahad, an industrial town about 165km south of Mumbai.

The rescued four-year-old boy's cries had been heard beneath the ruins of the five-storey building, which a police officer described as having come down like "a deck of cards".

As an ambulance crew rushed the child from the disaster site, distraught relatives shouted out the names of missing loved ones, while some combed through warped tin sheets, mangled metal rods and broken concrete looking for signs of life.

A woman among the survivors described how she and her three daughters fled when the building, which had contained 47 apartments and was home to around 200 people, began to shake.

"We had just gone a few metres from the building and we heard loud noise. Then there was smoke everywhere. The building collapsed a few seconds after we ran out," Shabana Lora, told Reuters.

Other survivors said they had first thought they were caught in an earthquake, before realising only their apartment block had come down.

Government officials said at least five people had died, while 18 of the more seriously injured were admitted to hospital.

As the search for survivors continued in the rain, rescue teams tried to remove or stabilise sections of the building in danger of a fresh collapse.

According to a police official at the site legal action had been initiated against the builder.

The cause of the disaster has not been determined, but building collapses are common, especially during the monsoon season rains, as construction is often shoddy, with builders disregarding regulations and using substandard materials.

In 2017, National Crime Records Bureau data shows more than 1200 people were killed in building collapses nationwide.

Latest articles

News

From the heart - Malcolm’s special anniversary

Sixty years ago today Malcolm Watt was a young boy on a Melbourne operating table hoping for the chance of a new beginning. John Lewis talked to the 73-year-old about his open heart surgery which was an operation new to medicine, but which gave him...

John Lewis
News

Hundreds of mourners line Shepparton’s Knight St to farewell young Hunter

A sea of blue balloons were released into the sky at noon on Tuesday to farewell a young Shepparton boy tragically taken earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
News

CoolHeads young driver program launches online

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program. Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire