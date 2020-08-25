Greta Thunberg back to school in Sweden

5370537724001

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is back in school after a gap year in which she emerged as the voice of young people trying to save the planet from global warming and a thorn in the side of politicians she sees as too slow to change.

Posting a picture of herself with a backpack and pushing a bicycle, the Swedish 17-year-old tweeted: "My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!"