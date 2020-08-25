Republicans’ dark picture if Trump loses

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have opened their national convention by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November, arguing he will usher in an era of radical socialism.

Trump set the tone early in the day when he addressed Republican delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina, after formally securing the party's nomination for another term, and claimed without evidence that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

Republicans had vowed to offer an inspiring, positive message in contrast to what they characterised as a dark and gloomy Democratic convention last week. But the first night's prime-time program featured speakers who peppered their remarks with ominous predictions if Democrats win power.

"They'll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door," US representative Matt Gaetz, one of Trump's staunchest backers in Congress, said on Monday, referring to an international criminal gang.

The four-day convention got under way at a critical juncture for Trump, 74, who trails Biden, 77, in opinion polls during a pandemic that has killed more than 176,000 Americans, erased millions of jobs and eroded the president's standing with voters.

Trump has focused on a "law and order" message in response to widespread protests following the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, and he has pushed schools and businesses to reopen despite the pandemic.

Donald Trump Jr, the president's oldest son, portrayed the ongoing civil unrest as violent assaults on small businesses by anarchists and said Democrats would fail to keep neighbourhoods safe.

The convention's opening night also laid out what promises to be a central theme: that Biden, a former vice-president, and his running mate, US senator Kamala Harris, will merely be puppets of radical left-wing activists.

Earlier, the president repeated his assertion that voting by mail, which is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic, will lead to widespread fraud. Independent election security experts say voter fraud is extraordinarily rare in the United States.

As he has done repeatedly, Trump described states' responses to infections of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in starkly partisan terms, casting lockdowns and other steps recommended by public health officials as attempts to influence voting in November.

"What they're doing is using COVID to steal an election," Trump said. "They're using COVID to defraud the American people - all of our people - of a fair and free election."

The party aired a video praising Trump for his handling of the pandemic after Democrats spent much of their convention attacking his administration for an uneven response. Medical professionals and small-business owners credited Trump with saving lives and livelihoods.

The night showcased some of the party's diverse members to try to appeal beyond Trump's largely white base, including Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate, and Nikki Haley, Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, who is Indian American.

But the program also featured speakers seemingly aimed at firing up Trump's base, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a couple from St Louis who drew national attention for brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who marched past their home.

In contrast with the Democratic convention, which featured three former presidents, the Republican event does not include former Republican president George W Bush, who has declined to endorse Trump's re-election.