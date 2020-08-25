Terror sentencing resumes in Christchurch

The procession of wounded and heartbroken survivors and family members from the Christchurch mosque attacks last year will continue through the High Court on Tuesday.

Brenton Tarrant, the Grafton-raised man who killed 51 worshippers in New Zealand's worst modern-day mass shooting, is being sentenced this week after admitting the gruesome crime.

On Monday, Imam Gamal Fouda of Al Noor Mosque, where 44 people were slaughtered, led his community once more by giving a heartfelt victim impact statement.

Mr Fouda reached out the hand of friendship to Australia, the country that produced Tarrant before his move to New Zealand in 2017.

"Australia is our neighbour. We are all one against hate and racism," he said.

"I would like to say to the terrorist that you were misguided and misled.

"We are peaceful and a loving community. We did not deserve your actions. We go to the mosque for peace and worship. Your hatred is unnecessary."

Many more followed, with 23 victims taking their turn to address the court, and for those in person, address Tarrant directly.

Khaled Majed Abdel Rauf Alnobani followed at the end of his remarks, saying "We have become more united. You have made that. And thank you for that."

In a moving address that began with a recital of a Quranic verse, Mohammad Atta Ahmad Alayan shed the first tears of the hearing when describing the day that he lost his son, Ata Mohammad Ata Elayyan.

"The day started beautifully. Tere is no match for Ata's wonderful smile," he said.

"I could not comprehend a massacre had taken place ... no words can describe what my heart experienced at that time and is still experiencing.

"We have lost such wonderful characters.

"But not forever as we hope to meet them again in paradise and live in peace."

The gut-wrenching testimonies will continue through to Thursday, when Tarrant is expected to respond and Justice Cameron Mander then delivers his sentence.

Tarrant is expected to receive life imprisonment, with a question over whether he will be New Zealand's first criminal to be denied the opportunity for parole.