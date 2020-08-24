World

Pompeo reassures Israel on weapons

By AAP Newswire

Mike Pompeo has assured Benjamin Netanyahu over US arms deals. - AAP

1 of 1

The United States will ensure Israel retains a military advantage in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

"The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Netanyahu said he had been reassured on the issue by Pompeo, who began a Middle East visit in Jerusalem that will showcase US support for Israeli-Arab peace efforts and building a front against Iran. It will also include Sudan, the UAE and Bahrain.

A US-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on August 13. But there has been some dissent in Israel over the prospect of the Gulf power now obtaining advanced US weaponry such as the F-35 warplane.

Speaking on CNN on Saturday, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said the UAE had been trying to get the F-35 for a long time.

"This new peace agreement should increase the probability of them getting it. But it's something we're reviewing," he said.

Pompeo said Washington had provided the UAE with military support for more than 20 years, measures he described as needed to stave off shared threats from Iran - also Israel's arch foe.

"We're deeply committed to doing that, to achieving that and we'll do it in a way that preserves our commitment to Israel and I'm confident that objective will be achieved," Pompeo said.

Bruised by the UN Security Council's rejection of a US draft resolution for extending an arms embargo on Iran, the Trump administration is seeking a "snapback" of UN sanctions that had been eased as part of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"We are determined to use every tool that we have to ensure that they (Iran) can't get access to high-end weapons systems," Pompeo said. "We think it's in the best interest of the whole world."

The Palestinians warned the Trump administration against trying to sideline them in the Middle East diplomatic push.

"Recruiting Arabs to recognise Israel and open embassies does not make Israel a winner," Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said in an interview with Reuters.

"You are putting the whole region in a lose-lose situation because you are designing the road for a forever conflict in the region."

Latest articles

News

NSW Police Force warns against breaking border rules

NSW Police Force is reminding residents to only enter Moama for those reasons listed on respective permits. Under the border zone resident permit, people can only travel across the Murray River for work, education, medical care/supplies or to...

Brayden May
News

Cohuna set to get electric vehicle charging station

ELECTRIC vehicle owners in and around Cohuna will soon be able to charge their vehicles after the Victorian Government announced it would be investing in new infrastructure across north-western Victoria. The government is providing $664,000 from its...

Riverine Herald
News

Echuca Historical Society celebrates end of WWII in new exhibition

TO CELEBRATE the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the Echuca Historical Society has put together an exhibition. Echuca in Uniform is a collection of stories from local men and women who sacrificed so much during World War II. It follows the...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire