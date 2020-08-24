Belarus candidate hopes for talks, vote

5370537724001

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, hopes a dialogue with the authorities will start soon, she told Polish Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

Belarus is facing its biggest political crisis since the breakup of the Soviet Union, with tens of thousands of demonstrators rejecting Lukashenko's victory in an August 9 vote his opponents say was rigged.