NZ extends virus curbs in Auckland

By AAP Newswire

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern has extended an Auckland virus lockdown.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation.

Ardern said the four-day extension in the city of Auckland was critical to enable the country to step down its scale of emergency restrictions - and remain at less restrictive levels.

"We want both confidence, and certainty for everyone," Ardern said during a televised media conference on Monday.

The Auckland lockdown, imposed on August 11 after officials detected the country's first locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than three months, had been scheduled to end on Wednesday.

It will now end on Sunday night. The city's stepdown from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions will be made gradually from Monday, Ardern said.

Around 150 people have been diagnosed as part of the cluster that originated in Auckland, which is home to 1.7 million people, but daily new case numbers have slowed to single digit increases over the past three days.

"This is a contained cluster. But it is our biggest one. And that means the tail will be long, and the cases will keep coming for a while to come," Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

To maintain control as Auckland eases down to Level 2 restrictions, which will allow schools and shops to reopen, public gatherings will still be restricted to a maximum of 10 people, Ardern said.

The rest of the country will remain at Level 2 restrictions, but with the broader limit of up to 100 people at public gatherings. Both situations will be reviewed before September 6, she said.

New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, has so far recorded just over 1300 COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths.

