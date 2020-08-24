World

Sabotage blamed for Iran nuclear blaze

By AAP Newswire

Natanz uranium enrichment facility - AAP

1 of 1

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation claims.

"The explosion at Natanz nuclear facility was a result of sabotage operations, security authorities will reveal in due time the reason behind the blast," spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told state TV channel al-Alam on Sunday.

Iran's top security body said in July the cause of the fire had been determined but would be announced later.

Iranian officials said the fire had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

The Natanz uranium-enrichment site, much of which is underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.

Some Iranian officials have said the fire may have been the result of cyber sabotage and have warned that Tehran would retaliate against any country carrying out such attacks.

An article by Iran's state news agency IRNA in July addressed what it called the possibility of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, although it stopped short of accusing either directly.

Israeli officials declined to comment on Sunday.

The IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he will make his first trip to Tehran in that role on Monday to pressure Iran to grant inspectors access to two suspected former atomic sites.

The IAEA suspects activities possibly related to developing nuclear weapons were carried out in the early 2000s at these sites. Iran insists its nuclear program has no military dimensions.

Latest articles

Sport

Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut. The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide’s gallant loss to Geelong. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Archard accepts gift with glee

If Rhys Archard has learnt one lesson better than most in racing; it is to never look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when the gift is a horse. Free. Not just to train, but to own. But if the gift is a six-year-old gelding called Reggae Roc, with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire