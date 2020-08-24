Portland rocked by clashes, 14 arrested

5370537724001

US police have arrested 14 people after officers were hit by rocks, bottles and paint balls, following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled Portland's downtown area.

Police say they declared a riot just before midnight on Saturday after a group of about 250 people, many wearing black and carrying shields, helmets and gas masks, tried to march on a government building often the scene of violence during nearly three months of nightly protests.