Portland rocked by clashes, 14 arrested

By AAP Newswire

People participate in a protest against racial injustice in Portland

US police have arrested 14 people after officers were hit by rocks, bottles and paint balls, following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled Portland's downtown area.

Police say they declared a riot just before midnight on Saturday after a group of about 250 people, many wearing black and carrying shields, helmets and gas masks, tried to march on a government building often the scene of violence during nearly three months of nightly protests.

Crowd control munitions were used but not tear gas, they said.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Earlier on Saturday there were scuffles in downtown Portland between anti-racism protesters and right-wing demonstrators.

Participants clad in body armor and helmets traded punches and blasts of pepper spray as police officers mostly looked on, according to video of the clashes posted on social media.

The White House in July deployed federal forces to deal with the protests in Portland.

On Friday, President Donald Trump denounced the demonstrations as "crazy" and said cities run by Democrats had descended into chaos. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is a Democrat.

Portland police said this week they had declared a riot at least 18 times since May 29.

On Sunday they said the 14 people arrested were booked into jail on charges including rioting, assaulting a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

