World

Trump criticised by sister in recordings

By AAP Newswire

Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. and her book - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticising him in a series of recordings, at one point saying the president "has no principles".

Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who has released a book denouncing the president, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

Mary Trump said on Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.

In one, Barry, 83, says she heard a 2018 interview with her brother on Fox News in which he suggested he would put her on the border to oversee cases of immigrant children separated from their parents.

"His base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this," Barry says.

At another point she says: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God."

She adds: "I'm talking too freely but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."

Barry can also be heard saying she guesses her brother has never read her opinions on immigration cases.

"What has he read?" Mary Trump asks her aunt.

Barry responds: "No. He doesn't read."

The recordings were first reported by The Washington Post. The Associated Press then obtained the recordings.

The recordings came to light just a day after the late Robert Trump, brother to Maryanne and the president, was memorialised in a service at the White House.

Later, the president was dismissive of the recordings.

"Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother and I'll continue to work hard for the American people," Trump said in a statement.

"Not everyone agrees but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."

In the weeks since the release of Mary Trump's tell-all book, she has been questioned about the source of some of its information.

Nowhere in the book does she say she recorded conversations with her aunt. On Saturday, Mary Trump revealed she had covertly taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday it was "really a sad day" when a family member secretly tapes 15 hours of a conversation with somebody, "obviously to promote an agenda".

Meadows said he had not met Maryanne Trump Barry but had hoped to see her at her brother's funeral, where he said the president's tribute showed his compassion and love for his family.

And Meadows, speaking on Fox News Sunday, dismissed the idea the president was not well prepared, claiming Trump "reads so much that it causes me to have to read many times well into the night to catch up with him".

The president has frequently spoken highly of his sister; the recordings are the first time a family member, outside of Mary Trump, has been critical of him.

Latest articles

Sport

More grants for Moira Shire clubs and associations

State Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell is excited to see more Moira Shire sporting organisations in line for government funding. The Community Sport Sector COVID-19 Survival Package has already helped a large number of clubs and...

Cobram Courier
Sport

Barooga bowls notes

Barooga bowls Friday was a mixed day of play with rain interfering with Keith’s Friday social bowls. Bowlers did have enough play to completely finish one game and decide some winners. A big thanks to all that attended and continue to attend this...

Cobram Courier
Sport

Big recruit at Barooga

One of the most imposing football figures in the region will be back in action at Barooga Recreation Reserve next season. Ruckman Brodie A’Vard - whose awards during his previous stint in the Murray Football League included the 2018 O’Dwyer Medal...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire