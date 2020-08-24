Belarusian protesters pack capital

World

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters have packed Minsk, with the army wading into Belarus' political crisis, warning it and not police, will respond to opposition unrest near the city's national memorials.

Demonstrations have been held in the capital and other Belarusian towns since August 9, when an election which protesters describe as rigged granted veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

The streets of Minsk turned red and white on Sunday as a flood of demonstrators carried flags symbolising opposition to Lukashenko, demanding he quit after 26 years in power and new elections be held.

They marched towards a monument surrounded by a chain of security service members clad in military uniform.

The defence ministry said it had now taken over responsibility for the protection of such memorials and that any unrest near them would elicit a response from the army.

Describing the protesters as "fascists" and writing the majority of its statement in capital letters, the defence ministry said the memorials, specifically to victims of World War Two, were holy sites.

The Belarus interior ministry warned any unsanctioned protests were considered illegal and said 22 people had been arrested the previous day, when smaller-scale protests took place across 55 towns and cities.

