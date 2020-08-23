India’s virus cases reach three million

World
India’s virus cases reach three millionBy AAP Newswire
India's coronavirus caseload has topped three million, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marches through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south.
Health authorities reported 10,339 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940.
Cases have levelled off in India's two largest cities, with serological surveys showing widespread prevalence among the residents of the capital, New Delhi, and financial centre Mumbai.
New hotspots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India's north, and in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.