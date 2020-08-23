World

India coronavirus cases pass three million

By AAP Newswire

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests in New Delhi - AAP

1 of 1

The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the three million mark with 69,239 new cases reported even as the country opened up various sectors from a lockdown that ground businesses to a halt and hurt economic growth.

With the fifth straight day of more than 60,000 new cases on Sunday, India's tally stands at 3.04 million, federal health ministry data showed, behind only the United States and Brazil. Deaths in India from COVID-19 rose by 912 to 56,706.

India on Sunday issued guidelines to open up its media production industry with norms for social distancing, crowd management and sanitisation.

"The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry," Prakash Javadekar, India's union minister for information and broadcasting said in a tweet.

Top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in India's financial capital of Mumbai, had said in May it would take at least two years for them to recover financially from the pandemic, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Film production and theatres had been shut nationwide after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a more than two-month lockdown in March to curb spread of the virus.

While India has been slowly opening up some industries with specific regulations, containment zones - areas identified as most affected by the virus - still remain under lockdown.

Latest articles

Rugby

Injuries no excuse for NRL’s tough Knights

Injuries will be no excuse for Newcastle as they press forward in their attempt to break an NRL finals drought in 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights win but Green ACL blow costly

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury during their 12-0 NRL win over North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors down hapless Bulldogs in NRL

The Warriors remain a mathematical chance of making the NRL finals after recording a 20-14 comeback win over Canterbury.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire