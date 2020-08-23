India coronavirus cases pass three million

5370537724001

The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the three million mark with 69,239 new cases reported even as the country opened up various sectors from a lockdown that ground businesses to a halt and hurt economic growth.

With the fifth straight day of more than 60,000 new cases on Sunday, India's tally stands at 3.04 million, federal health ministry data showed, behind only the United States and Brazil. Deaths in India from COVID-19 rose by 912 to 56,706.