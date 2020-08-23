World

Italy tops 1000 daily virus cases again

By AAP Newswire

People form a queue to carry out free swabs in Turin - AAP

1 of 1

Italy has recorded 1071 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, exceeding 1000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased rigid lockdown measures.

One of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths has managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.

However it has seen a steady increase in infections over the past month, with experts blaming holidays and night life for causing people to gather in numbers.

The country last recorded a higher figure on May 12, when 1402 cases were reported, six days before restaurants, bars and shops were allowed to re-open after a 10-week lockdown.

Despite the rise in infections, daily death tallies remain low and are often in single figures.

Saturday saw just three fatalities, compared to nine on Friday and six on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France.

On Saturday, Lazio, around Rome, was the Italian region to see the largest number of new cases, with 215.

Of these, around 60 per cent were people returning from holidays in other parts of Italy and abroad, the region's health chief said.

The northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where Italy's epidemic first came to light on February 21, saw 185 and 160 new cases respectively.

Italy has taken countermeasures to try to stem the recent uptrend, shutting down clubs and discos and making it compulsory to wear a mask at night in outdoor public spaces.

Travellers from several non-EU countries have been banned from entering Italy, with restrictions and testing obligations imposed on people returning from hard-hit European countries.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Jennings family reunite at Golf Club

The Deniliquin Golf Club played host to a Jennings family reunion on Saturday. The afternoon saw 86 members of the Jennings family gather in Deni, with some travelling from as far as Perth, Melbourne, Bacchus Marsh and Mildura. The reunion kicked...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Entertainment

Fun, surprises at Street Bazaar

The Do It In Deni Street Bazaar is on tomorrow and is the perfect opportunity to get out for a morning of shopping, fun and surprises. There will be buskers, a jumping castle for the children and classic cars on display. Along with food from local...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Entertainment

Edward River setting for CEF fundraiser

About 60 people were in attendance for the Edward River Country Education Fund fundraiser night on Friday. Guests gathered at Cottages on Edward for a night of finger foods, live music from Andy Pearn, and a talk from special guest speaker Jeanne...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire