World

US’s Golden State Killer jailed for life

By AAP Newswire

USA GOLDEN STATE KILLER - AAP

1 of 1

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, has been sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for the series of murders he committed over a 13-year period between 1973 and 1986.

The sentencing on Friday was delivered by Honorary Judge Michael Bowman in the Sacramento Superior Court in California, where victims' families had gathered to hear the sentence.

In delivering his the maximum possible sentence in his power, Bowman said that the "victims must be assure that Mr. DeAngelo will never, ever walk this earth again".

"The defendant deserves no mercy," Bowman said.

DeAngelo's crimes were the subject of a book called I'll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara, which was itself adapted into a recent six-part HBO docu-series.

McNamara had spent years tracking down the Golden State Killer (a nickname she coined), but died in 2016, before DeAngelo was identified as the culprit.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was identified via investigative genetic genealogy and arrested in 2018, more than three decades after he raped and murdered his last victim in 1986.

During the trial, he admitted committing crimes against 87 individual victims during attacks he perpetrated at 53 separate crime scenes.

"This cold case never went cold for the victims and survivors - it burned them to their very soul. I respectfully hope today resulted in a step forward in their healing process," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.

After he was sentenced, DeAngelo made the following brief statement.

"I've listened to all of your statements, each one of them, and I am really sorry to everyone I've hurt. Thank you, your honour," he said.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Person out to visit friend in Melbourne fined | daily COVID breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 144 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 30 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 45...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18. This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row. • There are 16 people who have tested...

Charmayne Allison
Cobram Courier

Active COVID-19 case in Moira Shire an error, says Yarrawonga Health

The active case of COVID-19 recorded in Moira Shire on Thursday, August 20 has been reclassified. Yarrawonga Health issued a statement confirming the case was tested in Melbourne and was not residing or self-isolating in the Moira region. This is...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire