World

Madrid residents urged to stay at home

By AAP Newswire

People queue for COVID-19 tests in Madrid - AAP

1 of 1

Authorities in Madrid have advised residents in areas with a high level of coronavirus cases to stay at home as the Spanish health ministry reported more than 3000 new infections for the fourth day running.

The country logged 3650 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 386,054.

With 1199 infections, Madrid accounted for nearly a third of the new cases.

The region's deputy health chief, Antonio Zapatero, urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and said those in the worst-hit areas should stay at home, though he ruled out any mandatory confinement for now.

"Although we're worried, I don't think the situation merits targeted lockdowns," he told reporters.

After being criticised for failing to give details on when and how schools would re-open, Madrid's education department said a full return to face-to-face classes would not be possible in September.

Instead, students are likely to receive a mixture of in-person and online teaching.

"All teachers have a lot of uncertainty. There haven't been clear guidelines," said Rocio Penco Valenzuela, a teacher in Madrid.

"We have no idea (about how schools will re-open) and we are a bit scared."

A total of 28,838 people in Spain have been killed in the epidemic.

In an effort to stall a resurgence, the government has shut down night clubs, told restaurants to close at 1am and all but banned smoking in public.

Equality Minister Irene Montero earlier demanded regional leaders take steps to close down brothels, which have been linked to at least one cluster of infections.

During a briefing on Thursday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon bluntly warned that things were not going well but stressed that the spiralling caseload was not a country-wide phenomenon.

"At a national level we cannot say the virus is out of control, although in some areas perhaps it is," he said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Sharks coach wants big response after loss

Coach John Morris concedes Cronulla’s poor defensive effort is a worrying sign for a side yet to beat a current top eight NRL team.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Too much momentum to rest players: Cleary

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary says he doesn’t have any plans to rest his players before the NRL finals because he doesn’t want to disrupt momentum.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire