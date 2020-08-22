World

Rival Libya governments announce ceasefire

By AAP Newswire

LNA members in Sirte - AAP

Libya's two rival governments, which have been fighting for power since 2015, have simultaneously announced a ceasefire that is due to take effect next week.

The announcement, signed by both the head of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj, and General Khalifa Haftar, who controls large swathes of Libya's east and south and is supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, was welcomed by the international community.

The country has been ravaged by civil war since the death of former president Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A UN weapons embargo has been in place ever since but it has had little effect in stopping the bloodshed.

The UN's special envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams, called on "all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsibilities before the Libyan people".

Egypt's president, Abdelfattah al Sisi, also praised the announcement of the truce, calling it an "important step on the road to achieving a political settlement" and "restore stability and prosperity in Libya".

