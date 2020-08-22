Rival Libya governments announce ceasefire

5370537724001

Libya's two rival governments, which have been fighting for power since 2015, have simultaneously announced a ceasefire that is due to take effect next week.

The announcement, signed by both the head of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj, and General Khalifa Haftar, who controls large swathes of Libya's east and south and is supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, was welcomed by the international community.