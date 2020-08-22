World

Putin critic Navalny airlifted to Germany

By AAP Newswire

Alexei Navalny being transported from Omsk hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Gravely ill Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on board a plane taking him to Germany for medical care, after a wrangle with authorities in Siberia.

Navalny, a fierce critic of the Kremlin and Russian president Vladamir Putin, has been in a coma in hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

He collapsed on a plane to Moscow on Thursday after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea.

German doctors flew in to evacuate Navalny, 44, at the request of his wife and supporters who said they feared authorities might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill and that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital initially said on Friday that while Navalny's condition had improved slightly overnight he was in too unstable a state to be safely transported out of the country.

But late on Friday they said they would not object to him being moved after the German doctors were granted access to Navalny and said they thought he was fit to travel.

Navalny's wife Yulia had earlier sent a letter to the Kremlin directly appealing for it to intervene and grant permission for him to be allowed to be flown out.

"It's a shame it took so long for the doctors to make this decision. The plane has been waiting since morning, the documents were also ready then," Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said on Friday evening.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital, said earlier that Navalny had been diagnosed with a metabolic disease that may have been caused by low blood sugar.

He said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on Navalny's clothes and fingers and that doctors did not believe he had been poisoned.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters.

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and sued over his investigations into corruption. He was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Jay Ford grabs G1 chance on The Bostonian

Best known for his association with brilliant speedster Takeover Target, Jay Ford returns to the Sydney arena to link with Winx Stakes favourite The Bostonian.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sir Barnabus on Queensland Cups trail

The Toowoomba and Queensland Cups are options trainer Jason Edwards will pursue with Sir Barnabus if he can maintain winning form at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gytrash, Fasika impress in barrier trial

Adelaide sprinter Gytrash has passed his first serious test racing in the Sydney direction with a stylish barrier trial performance at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire