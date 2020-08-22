Navalny can be taken to Germany: doctor

5370537724001

Russian health officials have granted permission for opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who is in a near-fatal, comatose condition in a Siberian hospital, to be taken to Germany for treatment.

Navalny can be transported as his condition has stabilised, a senior official at the hospital in the Russian city of Omsk, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.