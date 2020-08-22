World

Navalny can be taken to Germany: doctor

By AAP Newswire

Chief doctor of emergency medical care hospital in Omsk

Russian health officials have granted permission for opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who is in a near-fatal, comatose condition in a Siberian hospital, to be taken to Germany for treatment.

Navalny can be transported as his condition has stabilised, a senior official at the hospital in the Russian city of Omsk, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

The transport from the Russian hospital is planned to be conducted within the day, Kalinichenko was cited as saying.

Russian officials had previously refused to have Navalny moved because his condition was unstable.

German medical personnel have examined Navalny in Omsk and have an aircraft waiting to transport him to Berlin's Charite hospital.

