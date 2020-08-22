World

Lukashenko says he won’t talk to council

By AAP Newswire

Alexander Lukashenko - AAP

1 of 1

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed not to hold talks with a nascent co-ordinating council established by the opposition to support a transition of power in the divided country.

"Why should we dance to somebody else's tune? We held elections, now let us live our lives in peace," Lukashenko said in front of workers at a farm on Friday, according to state news agency BelTA.

He would talk directly to the workers and not to the opposition body, he said.

The council has sought talks with the country's autocratic leadership but Lukashenko on Thursday declared its formation to be illegal.

Furthermore, prosecutors opened an investigation and said that members of the council were trying to seize power illegitimately and were undermining the country's security.

Lukashenko says he won't talk to council

