US mail to deliver every vote: postmaster

US postmaster general Louis DeJoy on Friday has expressed support for mail-in ballots and pledged that the US postal service (USPS) will deliver every ballot during November's presidential election.

DeJoy was called in to testify in front of Congress after implementing a series of controversial changes to the postal service, including dismantling mailboxes and mail-sorting machines.

Some US lawmakers expressed concern that the changes could delay mail delivery at a time when many people will be voting by mail as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy is a long-time Republican mega-donor with a background in logistics, and some US lawmakers suspect that the recent changes he made to the postal service are politically motivated.

The postal service had previously warned that millions of mail-in ballots could arrive too late to be counted in the election.

Still, DeJoy 's message changed when he was questioned under oath by members of congress.

"I voted by mail for a number of years. The postal service will deliver every ballot and process every ballot in time that it receives," he said.

"I think the American public should be able to vote by mail and the postal service will support (that)."

DeJoy had already pledged to put the changes to the postal service on hold until after the election.