World

US mail to deliver every vote: postmaster

By AAP Newswire

Louis DeJoy - AAP

1 of 1

US postmaster general Louis DeJoy on Friday has expressed support for mail-in ballots and pledged that the US postal service (USPS) will deliver every ballot during November's presidential election.

DeJoy was called in to testify in front of Congress after implementing a series of controversial changes to the postal service, including dismantling mailboxes and mail-sorting machines.

Some US lawmakers expressed concern that the changes could delay mail delivery at a time when many people will be voting by mail as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy is a long-time Republican mega-donor with a background in logistics, and some US lawmakers suspect that the recent changes he made to the postal service are politically motivated.

The postal service had previously warned that millions of mail-in ballots could arrive too late to be counted in the election.

Still, DeJoy 's message changed when he was questioned under oath by members of congress.

"I voted by mail for a number of years. The postal service will deliver every ballot and process every ballot in time that it receives," he said.

"I think the American public should be able to vote by mail and the postal service will support (that)."

DeJoy had already pledged to put the changes to the postal service on hold until after the election.

Latest articles

Tennis

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tune-up

Former world No.1 Kim Clijsters remains hopeful of playing in this month’s US Open but has had to withdraw from a warm-up event in New York due to injury.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic says he would do Adria Tour again

World No.1 Novak Djokovic says he felt responsible as a top player to participate in the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Halep out of US Open due to COVID concerns

World No.2 Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the US Open due to COVID-19 concerns.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire