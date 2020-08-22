US House vote on changes to postal service

The US House of Representatives is convening for a rare Saturday session to vote on a bill to reverse changes to the country's postal service, and allocate more funds to the institution.

The daylong Saturday session comes as an uproar over mail interference puts the Postal Service at the centre of the nation's tumultuous election year.

Millions of Americans are expected to opt for mail-in ballots to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Postal Service is "under attack," said Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the Oversight Committee and the bill's author, in the Democrats' weekly address.

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified on Friday in the Senate that his "No. 1 priority" is to ensure election mail arrives on time.

But the new postal leader, an ally of President Donald Trump's, said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made. He could not provide senators with a plan for handling the ballot crush for the election.

Democrats remain sceptical and are pushing ahead with legislation to be sure. Their bill would reverse the cuts and provide extra funds to the agency. With the majority, they are expected to easily pass the legislation.

But Republicans are unlikely to sign on, and the bill is certain to stall in the GOP-held Senate.

In a memo to House Republicans, leaders derided the legislation as a "conspiracy theory". Republicans say the reports of mail delivery problems are blown out of proportion and the Postal Service has enough money this year.

Nevertheless, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is eyeing a $10 billion postal rescue as part of the next COVID-19 relief package. The White House has said it would be open to more postal funding as part of a broader bill.

The Postal Service has been struggling financially under a decline in mail volume, COVID-19-related costs and a rare and cumbersome congressional requirement to fund in advance its retiree health care benefits.

Republicans have long sought postal reforms to run the agency more like a private company, and Trump often complains the Postal Service should be charging Amazon and other companies higher rates for package deliveries.

Others say the Postal Service is not expected to be solely a money-making enterprise, often delivering to far-flung places where it is not efficient to operate.